1 person killed in Polk County crash when vehicle went airborne

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in western Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:44 a.m. on County Highway I and Indian Point Lane in the town of Georgetown, Wisconsin, which is about a half an hour east of Taylors Falls.

The press release says that a truck was southbound on County Highway I when it crossed the centerline, left the road, hit a driveway and then went airborne and hit a grove of trees.

The only person in the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. Speed and conditions are believed to be a factor, the press release says.

The crash is under investigation and the victim’s name has not been released yet.