1 person killed in crash between 2 trucks

A man has died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a straight-truck in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened in Roseau County at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday.

A crash report from the State Patrol states a 1980 International Semi was eastbound on County Road 12 while an International Straight truck was southbound on 530th Avenue. The two vehicles then collided at the intersection between the two roads. No details were immediately provided as to why the collision happened.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of the straight-truck, 59-year-old Richard Lee Hasbrouck, of Warroad, was killed.

The two occupants of the semi, a 39-year-old driver and an 11-year-old boy, received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Lifecare Medical Center for treatment.