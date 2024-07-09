1 person injured during shooting on Emerson Avenue

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North for reports of a shooting around 7:21 p.m. However, when officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone injured.

A short time after, police were told a man had arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to their preliminary investigation, officers say the man was walking in the area when a vehicle drove by, and shots were fired at him.

Police say they’re investigating the circumstances around the incident and no arrests have been made so far.