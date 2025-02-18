1 person dead, a dozen displaced following Wadena apartment fire

Officials say one person is dead and a dozen others are displaced after a fire late Sunday night at a Wadena apartment.

According to the Wadena Fire Department, the fire was reported on Sunday at 10:46 p.m. at 123 Bryant Ave. SE.

Subzero temperatures and wind chills made firefighting efforts difficult, according to the department, which said four trucks and two ladders froze up during their endeavor.

Twelve residents were displaced as a result of the fire, and one person died. The deceased person will be identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office once the family is notified.

Seven residents from a nearby apartment were also evacuated during the fire but were able to return to their apartments.

Fire crews remained at the scene of the fire until Monday afternoon.