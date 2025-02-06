1 person believed to have died in St. Louis County fire

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said that a 57-year-old man is presumed dead after a house fire in Leiding Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, a house fire was reported at the 3500 block of Highway 119 in Leiding Township.

A 57-year-old woman from Orr was able to get out of the house; her husband, who was last seen alive and in the house, could not be found.

At this time, the sheriff’s office said they believed the man succumbed to the fire, but the incident remains under investigation as well as the cause of the fire.