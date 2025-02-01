1 person and 1 dog displaced following Minneapolis house fire

One person and their dog are safe and unharmed following a house fire but have been displaced.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, just before 11 p.m. Friday, fire crews were called to the 3500 block of Aldrich Avenue North for a house on fire.

When they arrived, the fire was spotted at the rear of the home with all of the building’s residents outside and unharmed.

The fire department said the fire was put out by 11:25 p.m.; at this time, fire crews are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

One resident and a dog were displaced following the fire, but the Minneapolis Fire Department said the Red Cross was not needed.