1 man dead, infant and teen injured during 4-vehicle crash near Prescott

A crash involving four different vehicles resulted in the death of a man who was helping another motorist out of a ditch Monday night and also injured both an infant and a teen.

Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office got a call just after 7:50 p.m. regarding a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 35 near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, about four miles southeast of Prescott.

A news release from the sheriff’s office states Douglas Whaley, 49, of Hager City, Wisc. was operating a 2019 Dodge Ram in an attempt to get a 2010 Chrysler 300 out of the ditch. A 13-year-old was listed as a passenger in the Dodge truck while a 24-year-old Prescott woman and a 3-week-old infant were inside the Chrysler.

Authorities say a freightliner box truck driven by a 44-year-old man from Dallas, Texas was northbound on STH 35 when it hit the Dodge Ram, as well as a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am.

The Grand Am was driven by a different 24-year-old woman from Prescott, and a 30-year-old was listed as a passenger in the box truck.

Whaley was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.

The infant and the teenager were both taken to area hospitals for “undetermined injuries” according to the sheriff’s office. Their conditions haven’t been released.

The four others who were in the vehicles weren’t hospitalized.

Road conditions were considered icy at the time of the incident.