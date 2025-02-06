1 killed in St. Croix County crash

A 38-year-old man was killed in a crash in western Wisconsin on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the crash on the 1600 block of State Highway 64 in Stanton Township at 6:48 a.m.

Investigators say that Jeremiah Green, 38, was driving west on the highway and lost control of his vehicle on the icy roads. He crossed over the center line and was hit by a man driving a Ford Escape eastbound.

Despite first aid, Green was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, authorities said.

The other driver was brought to the hospital.

This is the first traffic fatality in the county this year.