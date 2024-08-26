1 killed in Morrison County ATV crash

A Little Falls woman was killed in an ATV crash Saturday evening in Swan River Township, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to a report of the crash near the intersection of 110th Avenue and 95th Street around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

According to officials, Amber Sessen, 37, was driving an ATV north on 110th Avenue and went into the ditch. The ATV then rolled onto her.

Despite first aid, she died at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a helmet.