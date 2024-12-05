1 killed in Jackson County crash

A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on Highway 60 in Jackson County.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 60.

A Ford Edge was traveling eastbound on the highway when the vehicle crashed and rolled into the south ditch.

According to State Patrol, 43-year-old Miguel Angel Heredia, of Worthington, Minn., was the sole occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.