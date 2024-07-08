1 killed in fiery St. Paul crash

One person was killed in a crash Sunday night in St. Paul.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Howard Street for a report of a crash around 9 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle left the road before hitting a light pole and a tree. The crash caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

There were fireworks in the vehicle that started to explode after the crash, which made it difficult for anyone to help the driver, police said. Investigators also believe excessive speed may have contributed to the crash.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the driver and their exact cause of death.