One person was killed in a fire in Farmington Monday night, the city’s fire department said.

Crews responded to the fire on the 5300 block of Upper 182nd Street West around 10:52 p.m.

There, they found a fire in the basement.

A victim was also later found in the residence. They have not been identified at this time.

The fire is still under investigation.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.