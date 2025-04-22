1 killed, another seriously injured in Isanti County crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead and a 17-year-old is fighting life-threatening injuries after they were involved in a crash Monday night in Isanti County.

According to the State Patrol, a Ford F-150 was driving north on Highway 65 when a Chrysler Town and Country, which was traveling south, entered the northbound lane and collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Chrysler, 64-year-old Kenneth Michael Snyder, was killed in the crash. The State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occured.

The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old from Braham, suffered life-threatening injuries.