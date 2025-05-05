1 killed, 1 seriously injured in western Wisconsin crash

A woman was killed and another unidentified driver was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the crash at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 65 around 7:40 p.m.

Authorities say 40-year-old Melissa Johnson, of Luck, Wisconsin, was driving a pickup truck and trailer north on Highway 65. She ran the stop sign at Highway 8 and was hit by someone driving westbound, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.