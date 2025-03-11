1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Anoka crash

A woman was killed, and a man was seriously hurt in a crash Monday evening in the city of Anoka.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Street.

Authorities say a man was driving a minivan west on North Street when he crashed into a sedan that was headed east. Despite first aid, the driver of the sedan, a woman, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the minivan was brought to the hospital in serious condition.

Neither driver has been identified at this time.