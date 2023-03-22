1 injured in Pierce County crash

Authorities say a woman is recovering from injuries following a crash early Tuesday morning in Pierce County, Wisconsin.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of County Trunk BB and 870th Avenue in Spring Valley just before 6:30 a.m.

That’s where authorities say a 52-year-old Elmwood woman hit a grain cart while driving north on County Trunk BB. The cart was parked in the lane of traffic while being filled by a semi-trailer.

She was taken to Western Wisconsin Health Hospital in Baldwin, Wis. for treatment of her injuries. The extent of her injuries, as well as her condition, weren’t immediately provided.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene.

No other injuries were immediately reported.