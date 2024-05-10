1 injured after attempted St. Paul carjacking ends in shooting, 2 arrested

A man was shot and injured after an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a St. Paul Cub Foods on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., St. Paul officers were called to the 1100 block of Clarence Street for a carjacking, according to a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD).

The victim in the carjacking told officers he was pulling into the parking lot when two men approached him and tried to get into his car. As the victim began to drive away, the man told police the suspects shot at the driver’s side door, striking his leg.

SPPD officials say the man drove himself to St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood for a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation indicates the suspects tried to carjack another vehicle shortly before the shooting. In that instance, the victim said the suspects tried to get into his car, but he drove away, according to SPPD.

Around 3:30 p.m., law enforcement identified the two suspects near Payne Avenue and Bedford Street and took them into custody for the attempted carjacking and shooting.

The incident is under investigation by SPPD.