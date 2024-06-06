1 injured, 100s of gallons of chemical spilled in Blue Earth County crash

A tanker crash Tuesday afternoon sent hundreds of gallons of diluted calcium chloride onto County Road 12 and the surrounding area.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL, Capt. Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Eagle Lake Fire personnel, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to CR 12 and Highway 14 at 3:50 p.m. on June 4.

A Knife River Corporation semi tanker had rolled onto its side and was leaking the calcium chloride, a road treatment commonly used to reduce dust on gravel and help with reconstruction projects.

Photo of a semi tanker that crashed on CR 12 and Hwy 14, Blue Earth County, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. / Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office

Barta said Blue Earth’s County Highway Department and Affordable Towing attempted to contain the spill — but responders believe hundreds of gallons leaked out of the trailer before it was secured and righted.

“The MN Duty Officer was notified, and environmental impact is expected to be minimal due to the chemical involved,” Barta wrote in an email.

The semi driver, a 52-year-old Little Falls man, was transported with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.