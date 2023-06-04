1 in custody after robbery at knifepoint

An individual is in custody after allegedly robbing a person and knifepoint in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night, police say.

The Brooklyn Park Police were called to the 8200 block of Zane Avenue North on Saturday night on a report of a robbery at knifepoint, police say.

When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect pushed a victim down and robbed them while holding a knife to their throat, according to an initial report.

The suspect then fled the scene, police say. Law enforcement later found the suspect at a residence on Yates Avenue North.

Police called Brooklyn Park Police SWAT to help after the suspect refused to leave the residence. After negotiating, the suspect left the residence and was taken into custody.