1 in critical condition, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in Eagan

Four people are injured after a crash on I-35E in Eagan in the early morning hours on Saturday, officials say.

An initial Minnesota State Patrol report said that a GMC Yukon hauling a boat trailer and a boat was driving southbound on I-35E near Cliff Road when a Toyota Celica entered the road going the wrong way and crashed with the GMC.

The driver of the Toyota Celica, 28-year-old Nraughli Vang, of South St. Paul, suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash. Officials say Vang was brought to Regions Hospital.

The report noted that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver and two passengers in the GMC Yukon suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all brought to Regions Hospital, officials say.