1 in critical condition, 1 in custody after Winona shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to the Winona Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment on the 300 block of West 10th Street around 4:22 a.m. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

A second man was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.