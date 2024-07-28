1 hurt in shooting and crash of stolen vehicle

Minneapolis police say an 18-year-old man was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers from the 4th Precinct responded to ShotSpotter reports near West Broadway Avenue and Penn Avenue North around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found evidence of gunfire.

A short time later, police found a stolen vehicle with damage from gunfire crashed near 16th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North. There was no one inside the vehicle.

Police say an 18-year-old man was dropped off at North Memorial Health with gunshot wounds. He’s expected to survive.

Police haven’t made any arrests.