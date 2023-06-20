1 dead, no arrests made in overnight Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

A man is dead after being shot during the overnight hours Tuesday in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the intersection of Sixth Street North and Dowling Avenue for a report of a shooting just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening gunshot injuries inside of a vehicle that had crashed into a garage.

Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the hospital. His name and age haven’t been provided as of this publishing.

As of this time, no one has been arrested for the shooting, which police say may have happened on I-94 near the exit for Dowling Avenue.

If you have information related to the shooting, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers by CLICKING HERE, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.