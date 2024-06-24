1 dead in crash west of Mankato

A man in his 60s is dead after a crash in Blue Earth County on Sunday morning.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan and a semi truck were traveling eastbound on Highway 60 near Judson Township around 4:20 a.m. when they collided.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene as a result of the crash. He was identified by the State Patrol as 64-year-old Timothy Lee Volk, of Mankato.

The driver of the semi truck was uninjured in the crash.