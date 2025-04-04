1 dead in Chisago County crash
One man is dead after a crash in Chisago County on Thursday afternoon.
At around 3:55 p.m., Chisago County authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rush Point Drive near Dogwood Avenue in Nessel Township.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a man inside of a vehicle with nobody else inside. The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
A witness told officials that they saw the vehicle going east at a high rate of speed when it didn’t turn on the curve and went off the road, hitting a utility pole.
The man’s name will be released at a later time.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.