1 dead in Chisago County crash

One man is dead after a crash in Chisago County on Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:55 p.m., Chisago County authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rush Point Drive near Dogwood Avenue in Nessel Township.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a man inside of a vehicle with nobody else inside. The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told officials that they saw the vehicle going east at a high rate of speed when it didn’t turn on the curve and went off the road, hitting a utility pole.

The man’s name will be released at a later time.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.