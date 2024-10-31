1 dead after vehicle submerges in creek, Brooklyn Park police say

A person died after their vehicle flipped and became submerged in a creek Thursday morning, Brooklyn Park police said.

First responders were called to the crash near the intersection of Green Haven Drive and County Road 81 around 8:25 a.m. The 911 caller said the vehicle had flipped over.

When they got to the scene, first responders found that the vehicle had gone off of County Road 81, flipped, and was submerged underwater. Though firefighters tried to extract the driver, the creek was higher and faster than normal due to the rain, police said.

Tow trucks pulled the vehicle out of the creek and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.