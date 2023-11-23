1 dead after Thursday morning shooting in Minneapolis

A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday morning.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the scene of a shooting on the 900 block of 20th Avenue South around 6:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for MPD.

At the scene, law enforcement officials found a 31-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center and died at the hospital, officials say.

A spokesperson for MPD said the shooter knew the victim.

There have been no arrests. MPD is investigating.