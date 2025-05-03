1 dead after single-vehicle crash in St. Croix County
A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin Thursday night.
St. Croix County officials received a call at around 10:24 p.m. of a crash on County Highway SS near State Highway 65 in Kinnickinnic Township.
Deputies discovered that a 2003 Ford Excursion had been going east on Highway SS when it left the road, rolled into the ditch and ejected the driver.
Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver, 21-year-old Landon Lemere, but he was pronounced dead on scene.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office states that Lemere was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.