1 dead after house fire in St. Louis County

One man is dead after a house fire in northern Minnesota on Friday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to the 7100 block of Antoinette Road in Eveleth around 11:26 a.m. for a fire. Authorities found a house fully engulfed in flames and a man lying at the end of the driveway, suffering from burns over most of his body.

The man was brought to the hospital but later died from his injuries. On Saturday, law enforcement identified the victim as 63-year-old Dale Wallander.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office.