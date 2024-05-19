1 dead after Dunn County motorcycle crash

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dunn County, Wis. on Saturday night.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office states that at around 7:35 p.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting a crash with injuries on 145th Street in New Haven Township.

First responders found a motorcycle that had crashed and a man who was unresponsive in the ditch. Life-saving measures were performed but the man died on scene, according to the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Preliminary information suggests the motorcycle was going north on 145th Street when it drifted left, went into the ditch and hit a driveway, causing it to leave the ground. Authorities say alcohol appears to be a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation. The name of the driver is being withheld until the family has been notified.