1 dead after drowning in Beltrami County lake

One man is dead after drowning in Beltrami County on Tuesday night.

Beltrami County officials received a 911 call at 6:17 p.m. about a 30-year-old man who was unresponsive after jumping into Kitchi Lake in Moose Lake Township. Authorities say that lifesaving efforts were being performed by people on the scene.

Once law enforcement arrived, they learned the man had jumped from a dock into an area of shallow water and when he surfaced, he was unresponsive.

Despite continued lifesaving efforts by authorities and first responders, the man was pronounced dead.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, he was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.