1 dead after crash involving truck, motorcycle

A man died on Sunday after a motorcycle and truck collision in Foley.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 65th Street Northeast and 165th Avenue Northeast in Maywood Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 57-year-old Ricky Lee Karsch, of Rice, was headed west 65th Street when a truck, which had stopped at stop sign on 165th Avenue, pulled out in front of him.

Witnesses told investigators that Karsch tried to avoid the truck but couldn’t and hit the door area.

Karsch was airlifted to a hospital but later died. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and the two passengers in the truck weren’t hurt, authorities say.

The investigation into the crash remains active.