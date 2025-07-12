1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Morrison County

One person is dead after a crash in Morrison County on Friday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 12:30 p.m., they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 30th Street in Two Rivers Township.

Authorities say the driver of a Toyota Prius was going west when it collided with a Ford F-450, causing both vehicles to roll onto their roofs in the ditch.

The driver of the Prius had to be extricated by the Bowlus Fire Department, but despite life-saving measures, they ultimately died on scene, officials say. Their identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time.

The sheriff’s office said the driver and passengers of the Ford were treated at the scene and released.