1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Barron County crash

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a Tuesday crash in western Wisconsin, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5:55 a.m., Barron County authorities say they received a call about a single-vehicle crash on 18th Street at 8 1/2 Avenue, south of Barron.

Initial investigations suggest the vehicle was going south on 18th Street when it left the road at a high rate of speed, hit an embankment, rolled over and crashed into some trees, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says the 34-year-old woman who was driving and the 44-year-old man who was a passenger in the backseat both suffered serious injuries.

The 50-year-old Wilson, Wis., man who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Barron County Sheriff’s Office and Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash.