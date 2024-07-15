1 dead, 2 injured in Sunday night shooting in Minneapolis

A man is dead and two people are injured following a shooting in Minneapolis Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Central Avenue NE around 9:45 p.m. There, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was brought to the hospital, where he later died, police said. No other details about the man have been released.

A vehicle that had left the scene was found at the intersection of 4th Street SE and Central Avenue. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man and a woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They were brought to the hospital.

Investigators believe an altercation led to shots being fired and the three people were hit.

Two women have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Their names haven’t been released as of this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by CLICKING HERE.