1 dead, 2 injured in Scott County crash

A crash in Scott County left one person dead and two others injured Thursday afternoon.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said a GMC Sierra was traveling southbound while towing a trailer on Panama Avenue when it crossed the center line and hit a Volkswagen Tiguan around 3 p.m.

Authorities say Megan Taylor, 50, was driving the Tiguan and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Sierra was identified as Arturo Rivera, who was uninjured. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old passenger of the GMC who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle and received non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported by EMS to Children’s Hospital.

A representative from the Sheriff’s office said no drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved in the incident. Multiple agencies are investigating the crash.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the victim in this incident,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.