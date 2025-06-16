1 dead, 2 in custody following Duluth shooting

A man is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in Duluth early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 100 block of East 3rd Street, according to the Duluth Police Department.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, reported that arriving officers were able to locate a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

A second man was reportedly shot at but not injured, according to Duluth police.

Neighboring agencies were informed of the identities of two suspects, and the Cloquet Police Department and Carlton County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and detain both suspects for the Duluth Police Department.

Police say the suspects are a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.

The man is being held on a second-degree murder and first-degree assault charge, while the woman is being held for aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Both suspects are being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

The Duluth Police Department said that all individuals involved in the incident are known to each other, and the department is investigating a prior incident that may have led to the homicide.