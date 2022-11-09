1 dead, 2 hospitalized after stolen car crash in Bloomington

One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a stolen car crashed Tuesday night in Bloomington.

Bloomington police say officers were notified that a stolen vehicle had just entered the parking ramp at Mall of America at around 3:55 p.m. An officer responded and tried to stop the vehicle but it fled.

Police say another officer at Lindau Lane saw the vehicle and started pursuing it, and the driver then exited Lindau to the on-ramp for eastbound Interstate 494.

However, as it exited, the vehicle hit a guardrail, continued a short distance and then struck a bridge pillar.

Officers found three people in the vehicle, one of whom was unresponsive. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The other two occupants were taken to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear how severe the other two occupants’ injuries are.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are helping Bloomington police with the investigation.