1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Isanti County crash

A serious car crash in Isanti County Thursday has left one person with life-threatening injuries and killed another.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

At 11:43 a.m., a 1999 Dodge Dakota was traveling north on Highway 65, heading towards the intersection of 269th Avenue.

Meanwhile, a 2014 Ram 2500 was traveling west on 269th Avenue and made contact with the Dodge as it made its way through the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge, 63-year-old Mark Florian Dauer in Athens, Minnesota, died. The driver of the Ram, a 62-year-old woman also from Athens, received life-threatening injuries and was sent to Cambridge Hospital for treatment.