1 dead, 1 seriously injured after pair of shootings minutes apart in Minneapolis

A pair of shootings just minutes apart left one person dead and another with serious injuries in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Police responded to the report of a shooting on the 2600 block of Third Avenue South around 7:13 p.m. and found a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid, including CPR, before the man was brought to HCMC. He later died.

Preliminary information suggests the man was outside when shots were fired.

In the other incident, at around 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South. There, they found a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities provided medical aid until he was brought to HCMC.

Law enforcement says the man was walking on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South after meeting with a group when the shots were fired. The injured man ran to the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South and then collapsed.

Minneapolis police are investigating both shootings and note the two incidents don’t appear to be related. No arrests have been made in either case.