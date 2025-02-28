1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Brooklyn Park apartment complex

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting Friday morning in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to a shooting report around 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Huntington Place Apartment Complex on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.

Two people were found shot: One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital with “serious injuries.”

Police say the people involved knew each other, but it’s unclear what led up to the shooting or who shot the victims.

No arrests have been made.