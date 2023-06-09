1 dead, 1 injured following Highway 60 crash

A 20-year-old woman died after a crash in St. James Township, Minn. on Wednesday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

An incident report says 20-year-old Naomi Carpenter, of Inver Grove Heights, was driving westbound in a Ford Freestyle on Highway 60 shortly after 10 p.m. when she lost control and hit the median. She died at the scene.

A baby riding in the car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved, authorities add.