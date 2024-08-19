1 dead, 1 in custody following domestic disturbance call in northern Minnesota

A person is dead and another is in custody following a domestic disturbance call on Saturday in northern Minnesota, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement responded to Ten Lake Township in Beltrami County around 4:36 a.m.

Officers from Leech Lake found a person unresponsive and not breathing. The individual was taken to a local hospital, where they were eventually pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

A second person involved was placed under arrest and is in custody pending charges, officials said.

The identities of the two people are not being released at this time.

Law enforcement says there is no threat to the public.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.