1 dead, 1 in custody after domestic disturbance in Annandale

One person is dead and another is in custody after a domestic incident in Wright County on Thursday morning.

At 9:54 a.m., Annandale police responded to a domestic disturbance on Knollwood Street West. Officers entered the home and found an 83-year-old woman who was dead.

Authorities say that an 85-year-old man was at the home was taken into custody and is being held at the Wright County Jail pending charges.

Officials state there is no threat to the public and police are not looking for any additional suspects.