1 dead, 1 in custody after assault in Prior Lake

One person is dead and another is in custody after an assault in Prior Lake early Saturday morning.

Prior Lake police responded to a 911 call at 4:39 a.m. to a home on the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue. Officials say it appeared there had been an assault between multiple people, with one person dying in the incident.

One person was taken into custody, according to police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the ongoing investigation.