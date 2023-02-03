1 dead, 1 hospitalized after western Wisconsin house fire

One person and a pet died and another person was hospitalized after a fire Friday morning in western Wisconsin.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office says crews from several agencies were called to a house fire on the 20000 block of Cemetery Road in Anderson Township at around 9:23 a.m.

Inside the home, officials found a person and a dog dead. Another person with severe burns was taken to a hospital.

The home was deemed a total loss and an investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire.

No other information was immediately available.