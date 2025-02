One person is dead and another has been arrested for DWI after a crash in Clay County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 3000 block of Highway 75 in Oakport Township just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

As a result of the crash, one driver is dead and the other has been arrested for suspicion of DWI.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.