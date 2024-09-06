1 critically hurt during attempted robbery, shooting in Uptown
A man is battling life-threatening injuries after two people reportedly tried to rob him late Thursday night.
According to Minneapolis Police, a man was walking to his vehicle along the 1100 block of Lake Street West at 11:35 p.m. when two men approached him.
The men allegedly demanded the victim give them his property, with one of the suspects pulling a firearm and firing it multiple times, striking the man.
When officers arrived at the location, they found the man with life-threatening wounds, and he was later brought to a hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made at this time, and police are investigating the circumstances behind the attempted robbery.