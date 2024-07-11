1 case of dengue fever reported in Hennepin County

Minnesota now has its first reported case of dengue fever in 2024.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the case was reported in Hennepin County. Historic data from the CDC from 2010-2023 shows only 180 cases of the disease have been reported in Minnesota during the last 13 years.

As of this publishing, no word on the condition of the lone patient, or where the illness was contracted. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to county and state health officials for additional information on the case.

According to the CDC, dengue fever is typically spread through mosquito bites, and up to 400 million people are infected each year. However, the CDC said the risk of widespread transmission in the continental United States is low.

Symptoms include aches and pains, typically behind the eyes, in muscles, joints, and/or bone pain, nausea, vomiting, and a rash. The CDC said symptoms typically last two to seven days, with most patients recovering about a week later.

Treatment, according to the CDC, is general care, resting as much as possible, taking pain relievers when needed and staying hydrated. they recommend seeing a healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

So far, CDC officials say 2,559 cases of dengue fever have been reported in the United States in 2024.

Minnesota’s neighbors have already reported a few cases – at least 12 have been reported in Wisconsin, while Iowa has only reported two. As of this publishing, no cases have been reported by either North or South Dakota.