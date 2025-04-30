1 arrested in St. Paul for reportedly stabbing a man and chasing him in his car

A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another person multiple times and then chased him in his car until both vehicles crashed.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the incident unfolded when the two men got into a confrontation on the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue.

At one point, police say one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other multiple times in the abdomen.

The victim drove off, but his alleged attacker then got in his vehicle to chase him.

Both vehicles later crashed at the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Grotto Street, where police found them.

Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries; police say the suspect appeared to have injured his hand with the knife during the stabbing.

After the man was treated for his hand injury, he was arrested.